Where Is The Baby Toon From Shark Tank Today?

When 10-year-old Cassidy Crowley appeared with her mother, Lori Crowley, on Season 11, Episode 1 of "Shark Tank," she surprised and impressed the Sharks by eloquently pitching her thoughtful invention, the Baby Toon — a soft teether-baby spoon with no sharp edges, easy and safe for babies to grip and feed themselves. Cassidy convinced Shark Lori Greiner to invest in her unique idea, inspired by sisterly love; today, the brand is going strong.

Cassidy was inspired to invent the Baby Toon after participating in the Honolulu District Science and Engineering Fair. She was tasked with addressing an issue that concerned her. She remembered how her mom would stress as her infant sister Emily, like many small children, would shove her spoon into her mouth, risking injury. To alleviate her mother's fears and protect Emily, Cassidy conceived the Baby Toon.

Cassidy presented her concept at the science fair, receiving encouragement to develop it further. She gained support from Collin Kobayashi of 3D Innovations, who helped create the Baby Toon prototype, eventually partnering with a manufacturer to distribute the Baby Toon to several retailers across Hawaii. It wasn't long before Cassidy found her way onto "Shark Tank."