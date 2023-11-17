Why Greek Avgolemono Sauce Takes Some Practice To Perfect

Greek cuisine is known for its zesty salads, fried cheese, and deliciously grilled meats and seafood. It's characterized by its lightness, its freshness, and, above all, its intense, bright flavors. Along with well-known favorites, such as moussaka, taramasalata, or spanakopita, countless other culinary gems are yet to become as familiar to those in the U.S. Greek Avgolemono sauce is one such item — a versatile and flavorful sauce that's deceptively simple, as it demands some practice in order to be perfected.

While its appearance is somewhat similar to that of Hollandaise, this sauce has one pronounced difference: it contains no butter. Instead, the sauce combines warm broth, lemon juice, and eggs. Getting the perfect balance of temperature with these ingredients can be complicated. Blending the three together simultaneously could result in the egg cooking in the broth, resulting in a fragmented, runny omelet affair.

There are a few tricks for achieving the perfect consistency, but perhaps the most important is to blend the ingredients gradually into one another, to create a smooth sauce instead of a split one. Perfecting an avgolemono sauce is all about patience, temperature, and perseverance, it can be challenging, but there are some tips guaranteed to yield the perfect sauce.