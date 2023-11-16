The Helpful Tip You Need To Know For Serving Shrimp With Dipping Sauce

Shrimp can be quite delicious when served alone, but dipping them in a bright, tangy sauce can really enhance and complement these sweet, fresh-tasting shellfish. Shrimp and dip make an easy yet refined appetizer for a party or a potluck, and the combination is a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed as finger food — if you know how to prepare and serve shrimp properly.

If you're planning to serve your shrimp with a dip, especially at a party where people will be walking around and enjoying food on the go, leave those tail shells on. This is already a popular way to serve shrimp cocktail, but it works for other preparations as well. Shrimp tails make the perfect natural handle for a grabbable, dippable bite. Whether you're serving your shrimp boiled, steamed, or fried with a breading or batter, if you use this tail-on tip, you can make dipping and eating the shrimp easy for your guests without needing to use toothpicks or other utensils.