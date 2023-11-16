'Tis The Season To Rim Your Cocktail Glasses With Salted Caramel

Holiday cocktail season is upon us. Which means it's time for all sorts of festive sweet and creamy delicacies. Cocktail menus will soon be flush with plenty of candy cane and apple cider-inspired drinks. At the same time, home bartenders are set to stock up on peppermint, mocha, and caramel-flavored liquors to make their own delicious concoctions. But there's an ingredient that you definitely need to add to your home bar if you haven't already: salted caramel syrup. Together with the rock salt that you no doubt already have on hand, it's the perfect way to rim your glass for a lot of those holiday cocktails.

A super tasty salted caramel rim is also easy to do. Just spread the caramel syrup or sauce around the rim and dip it lightly in rock or kosher salt. You can also pour the sauce out on a small plate and turn the glass upside down to coat the rim if you like. Then use another plate to do the same with the salt. This will keep the caramel from contaminating the rest of the salt in the glass rimmer. Or just sprinkle the salt on lightly by hand. You'll want to use substantially less salt than you do for a margarita rim, so it's a good idea to use one of these alternate methods. You can also limit the salted caramel sauce to half of the rim if you prefer less of the sweet and salty stickiness with each sip.