How To Easily Clean Your Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

If you've recently upgraded your kitchen appliances to black stainless steel, you may be wondering how to clean them and keep them smudge-free. Fortunately, the black version already has a huge leg up on regular stainless steel, as it does a decent job of maintaining its clean, elegant appearance even with a few smears and streaks here and there. Even so, you'll still want to give it a regular cleaning to keep it looking top-of-the-line. This can be done rather simply — all you need is a soft towel dipped in warm water. Then just wipe with the grain — it's as easy as that. As long as you perform this maintenance regularly, most appliances won't experience any build-up that might require more extensive cleaning.

Of course, while dust and grime may not be as obvious on black stainless steel, it's still super important to clean up any spills right away — before they get sticky and difficult to remove. The harder you have to work to get the mess off, the more likely you are to compromise the shiny black overlay, and the last thing you want to do is ruin the appliance's finish by rubbing or scratching it off.