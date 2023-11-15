The Ingredient That Makes Buck Rarebit Different From Welsh Rarebit

Welsh rarebit has a misleading name — even more so if you call it Welsh rabbit. The dish is not definitively Welsh, according to some historians, nor does it contain rabbit or any other meat one might associate with the words "rare" and "bit." In a nutshell, it's the other side of the pond's answer to cheesy bread. The hearty, comforting snack, which dates back centuries, is typically made from a saucy combination of cheeses and spices that's spiked with beer and poured over thick slices of toast.

The dish's myriad variations have similarly deceptive names. Buck rarebit, for instance, does not contain a trace of male deer. Rather, the "buck" in question simply refers to a fried or poached egg nestled on top of the bubbly cheese. Whether or not you approve of its name, it's highly worth it to go buck on your rarebit for a little breakfast-appropriate flair without much extra time or effort.