15 Of The Best Brunch Spots In Seattle, According To Yelp Reviews
The U.S.'s northernmost major city and home of the first Starbucks, Seattle may be renowned for its coffee, but it's also an epic foodie destination. On your next trip, why not forget the usual suspects like breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and check out some of the city's best brunch spots?
You'll find something to suit all tastes and budgets here. From casual cafes serving up eggs Benedict to seafood restaurants where you can dive into platters of oysters to fine dining establishments where you can enjoy a celebratory boozy brunch, there are plenty of tasty options. The only question is, which of Seattle's brunch spots should you check out first?
I've scoured reviews from Yelp to compile the ultimate list of 15 of the best spots to enjoy brunch in the Emerald City. Here they are, in no particular order. Try one or try them all — according to reviews, you won't be disappointed in the least.
1. Tilikum Place Café
(206) 282-4830
407 Cedar Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Start the weekend early at Tilikum Place Cafe, perfectly situated close to the Space Needle and Olympic Sculpture Park. Serving up a hearty, seasonally changing menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, this is the place to head for something a bit different.
Reservations are essential as it can get pretty busy here. Get the cafe's specialty, the Dutch Baby — part pancake, part Yorkshire pudding, wholly delish — with seasonal flavors from pumpkin to mushroom and parmesan. Or try the root vegetable hash or gochujang sweet potato soup.
Alongside, try some of the cafe's brunch cocktails, like the Bloody Mary with house spicy pepper-infused vodka, or the Spanish coffee with rum, Kahlua, and Tuaca. One Yelp reviewer praised the savory Dutch Baby, saying, "Our choice was the savory option, an irresistible combination of pancetta, asparagus, spring garlic, and provolone. Served fresh from the oven, it was an indulgent medley of gooey, cheesy goodness enveloped by perfect dough."
2. El Parche Colombiano
(206) 407-6821
11740 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
El Parche Colombiano is the place to come for comfort food at its finest, serving up brunch Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. You don't need to make a reservation, making this a great spot for an impromptu brunch whenever the craving strikes.
This spot serves authentic Colombian food, with huge portions and a wide choice of dishes. Try the Bandeja Paisa, grilled steak with sweet plantains, chorizo, egg, and chicharron, grab some empanadas for the table, and don't miss out on a side of papas criollas fritas, fried Colombian yellow potatoes.
One Yelp reviewer mentioned the Bandeja Paisa, Pollo Asado, and Huevos pericos con arepa, saying, "Everything was delicious and full of flavor! This was my first time having Colombian food and I was not disappointed and excited to come back and try something new!"
3. Sabine Café
(206) 208-0281
5307 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Sabine Cafe's Mediterranean-inspired menu focuses on in-season and organic ingredients, with brunch served daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Though it's one of Ballard's most popular brunch spots, it's counter service only and doesn't take reservations, so show up early if you want a guaranteed table. However, if you come for a late brunch, you can enjoy Happy Hour from 3 until 4 p.m.
There's plenty on the expansive menu to keep everyone happy, but standout dishes include the Turkish Eggs with whipped feta and aleppo butter, or, if you fancy something sweet, the Baklava Toast with honey, walnuts, pistachio, and mascarpone. Yum!
If you're brunching with friends, share some small plates from the Mezze section of the menu, like falafel with zaatar and tahini, or the roasted eggplant with crispy shallot, mint, and caramelized yogurt curd. The cocktail list is well worth checking out, too, with classics like the Mimosa or Bloody Mary alongside innovative concoctions like the Planeswalker with bourbon, sherry, chamomile americano, and apricot gochujang shrub.
4. China Harbor Restaurant
(206) 286-1688
2040 Westlake Ave N #28, Seattle, WA 98109
Dim sum is the perfect brunch option in Seattle, and where better to enjoy it than at China Harbor Restaurant? This Seattle stalwart is open Mondays and Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., so technically you can have brunch as late as you want — though, at what point does it technically stop being brunch?
Chef Danna Hwang has been serving up classic dim sum with a twist since 1994, and the food tastes as good as the sumptuous decor looks. The waterfront location ensures delightful views while you brunch, too.
Reservations here aren't essential, but they're recommended, particularly on weekends when the dining room is bustling. Try the shrimp dumplings, and definitely don't miss out on the Imperial Duck or melt-in-your-mouth xiu mai with black truffle.
5. Skillet Diner @ Capitol Hill
(206) 512-2001
1400 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
Where better to head for all-day brunch, served from 7 a.m. every day, than a classic American diner? Skillet Diner @ Capitol Hill takes reservations, but you can also just rock up to enjoy brunch in the bright, open space.
Once based in an Airstream that roamed Seattle, today Skillet Diner's made a permanent home serving up cozy comfort food, with a focus on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Grab some shareables for the table, like the spinach and brie dip or Nashville Nuggs, which are fried chicken bites with brioche, blue cheese, and pickles. Or try Skillet's world-famous fried chicken, order a burger or sammie, or get Mike's Scramble with three eggs, kale, tomato, cheddar, and bacon on brioche with your choice of side. The prices here are quite expensive, so this isn't a budget brunch by any means, but the food is well worth the price.
6. The Boat
206-323-4387
1314 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
Brunch on a boat? Go on, then. The Boat is a colorful, eclectic space serving up just three dishes: Com ga ma toi (Vietnamese garlic fried chicken), egg noodle soup, and pandan waffles. The food is so good, you won't feel you're missing out on more choices.
No reservations are needed, and you can head down to The Boat for brunch every day from 11 a.m., though it's closed Tuesdays. It's also worth noting that parking can be tricky as the restaurant shares its lot with a neighboring establishment.
There's even a small but tempting cocktail list. Yelp reviews mention the Coconut Cloud Coffee, too, with one reviewer saying, "The coffee was strong and creamy. A perfect Vietnamese coffee with the perfection of the coconut whip."
Another Yelp reviewer praised the generous portions and the chicken, commenting, "The portions were generously sized and the entire meal felt very balanced, much like a Vietnamese home-cooked meal. The chicken had a great umami flavor and was sticky and sweet in the best way possible."
7. The Fat Hen
(206) 782-5422
1418 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117
The best spot for brunch with only your nearest and dearest (no parties larger than four are accepted), The Fat Hen is a supremely tiny eaterie with seating for about a dozen diners. Though walk-ins are welcome, expect a wait — to be sure of a table, reservations are recommended.
Brunch is served up from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try the Shakshuka Skillet with juicy, perfectly spiced lamb meatballs and rich house tomato sauce, or the Camicia Skillet with creamy house ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh basil. There are several eggs Bennie options, too, including salmon, pancetta, crab, or mushrooms.
One Yelp reviewer raved about the Dungeness Crab Eggs Benedict, commenting, "I loved the Dungeness crab eggs Benedict ($24) with house potatoes: the generous amount of crab was so fresh and delicious, the egg was perfectly cooked and runny, and the hollandaise was creamy yet light!"
8. Lola
(206) 441-1430
2000 B 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
For a Mediterranean-style brunch, Greek restaurant Lola is the perfect spot. With brunch served weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations aren't mandatory, but they're most definitely recommended as the restaurant is usually buzzing.
The menu here is packed with delights like the Lola Breakfast with eggs, toast, smashed fried garlic potatoes, and your choice of bacon or sausage or the Octopus Hash with delicata squash. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge with the Challah French Toast, with creamy vanilla mascarpone, crisp phyllo pastry, walnuts, and Greek honey.
There are also plenty of small mezze dishes for sharing, like fried calamari, dolmades (stuffed vine leaves), and blue cheese-feta kopanisti served with hot griddled pitta for dipping. Lola's cocktail menu includes brunch classics from Mimosas to Bloody Marys, plus some innovative libations like the Catcher in the Rye with cherry heering, alongside non-alcoholic beverages such as the No-Groni.
9. Fat's Chicken & Waffles
(206) 602-6863
2726 E Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98122
Sometimes you just want no-frills comfort food for brunch, and that's what Fat's Chicken & Waffles is all about. Thanks to its central location, reasonably priced menu, and cozy decor with handpainted murals and furniture crafted by local artists, Fat's is a regular weekend brunch haunt for locals and visitors to the city alike.
Of course, chicken and waffles are on the menu, but there are also southern delights like shrimp and grits, biscuit sandwiches, and beignets. Don't miss out on Fat's Eggs Benedict with bacon, eggs, hollandaise, biscuit, and fried green tomato or squash, served with a side of breakfast potatoes — if that's not enough, you can even add fried chicken!
Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, so there's plenty of time to relax and enjoy a leisurely get-together with friends or family. Fat's offers takeaway and delivery, too, for those times brunch cravings strike, but you can't get it together to leave the house.
10. Arthur's
(206) 829-8235
2311 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
A stone's throw from Admiral Theater — a 1942 movie theater that's the perfect spot for a post-brunch movie — Arthur's is an Australian-themed cafe serving up a hearty brunch from 9 a.m. on weekends. Renowned for its great specialty cocktails and delicious coffee, why not combine the two and get the Mexican Coffee with Kraken black roast, lunazul 100% agave reposado, and house mezcal whipped cream?
Arthur's can get busy, so reservations are recommended if you want to guarantee a dive into the eclectic menu. Try the Larb Brussels Sprout, crispy brussels with boquerones and chili lime dressing, or get the smoked trout crostini with house-smoked fish. The Lebanese Chicken Sammie with roasted red onion aioli also ranks highly.
One Yelp reviewer enjoyed the Ricotta Pancakes, commenting, "The dish came with a small bowl of whipped butter and a small maple syrup. After buttering my pancakes, I popped a bite into my mouth. They were so good. I immediately tasted butter, a little sweetness, and they had a cakey AND crunchy texture."
11. The Coupe and Flute
3015 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
The Coupe and Flute champagne bar is the ideal place for a celebratory brunch — or those days you just feel you've earned a treat. Serving up weekend brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., this is also a great spot for a date.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended, and it's worth noting that on busy days, a 1½-hour brunch time applies. The menu here is sheer sophistication, from the Braised Duck Benedict with hoisin butter and house hollandaise to the Deviled Tea Eggs and the house take on beignet — tempura battered cream puffs. To wash everything down, try a Bloody Mary; Brunch Punch with passionfruit puree, Plantation pineapple rum, and bubbles; or a Vacation Coffee with Grande Marnier and Baileys.
One Yelp reviewer was particularly fond of the cream puffs, saying, "We had the cream puffs as dessert, and they stole the show. They were easily the best cream puffs I had ever tasted, and it took all my self-restraint not to order another."
12. Heyday
(206) 829-9816
The Atrium, 1372 31st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
Located in the Atrium building, with its rooftop deck offering jaw-dropping views over the Seattle skyline, Heyday is a popular spot for Sunday brunch in the city. Reservations are highly recommended, and essential for parties of six or more. If you haven't booked, expect a short wait to be seated.
Come for brunch between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and don't forget to order some Johnnycakes, the savory cornmeal pancake dish for which the restaurant is known. The burgers here are also to die for, and the coffee is great. Everything on the menu is fairly priced, so you don't need to wait for payday to indulge.
The pork belly barley bowl was highly recommended by one Yelp reviewer, who commented, "A couple of us ordered the Pork Belly Barley bowl which consists of two poached eggs placed on top of stir-fried barley with pork belly, sautéed kale, green onion, cilantro, and house pickles. It was absolutely delicious! The whole dish was so flavorful, and they give you a good amount of pork belly!
13. Café Flora
(206) 325-9100
2901 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
Had a tough week? Café Flora is where those in the know come for a leisurely, laidback brunch on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This place has been a Seattle institution for more than 30 years, and it's easy to see why.
There's always a line on weekends, so show up early and choose from seating on the year-round covered, heated patio, or inside in the cozy dining room or bright atrium. The menu here is strictly veggie and vegan, but even hardcore carnivores won't miss the meat.
Kick things off with a couple of brunch cocktails; Flora's offerings change seasonally and boast imaginative names like Sweater Weather Smash, with bourbon and spiced pumpkin syrup. Then, order some pastries to share, like the cinnamon rolls or mochi beignet.
Next, dive into the Breakfast Platter, a classic choice with eggs or seasoned tofu, garlic greens, and your choice of cheesy grits or crispy roast potatoes. Or try the Carrot Lox Tartine with smoky carrots, sharp pickled red onion, and cream cheese on toasted sourdough from the bakehouse.
14. Portage Bay Café
(206) 462-6400
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Portage Bay Café has four Seattle locations, but we'd go for the South Lake Union branch, close to Uptown attractions like the Space Needle and Seattle Children's Museum. You can brunch here on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with reservations recommended on weekends.
The extensive brunch menu focuses on local, organic, and sustainable ingredients, with multiple eggs Benedict options or Migas — eggs with cheddar, chipotle, cilantro-lime crema, guac, and salsa on a flour tortilla — with a side of herby roast potatoes and the option to add sausage or pork carnitas.
According to many reviews on Yelp, the breakfast bar is also not to be missed. Here, you can load up on pancakes, waffles, and French Toast with your choice of toppings, including whipped cream, seasonal fruit, coconut, and nuts. One Yelp reviewer also mentioned the outstanding coffee.
15. Rock Creek Seafood & Spirits
(206) 557-7532
4300 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Where do seafood lovers head for a Southern-inspired brunch in Seattle? Rock Creek Seafood & Spirits. Styled like a rustic fishing lodge with an industrial vibe, it has a large patio and upstairs loft in addition to the main dining area. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. As a bonus, it's not far from Fremont Peak Park, so you can enjoy a walk before brunch or work off your indulgences afterward.
Though the menu is quite pricy — brunch mains range from around $18 to $32 — this remains a great spot to impress visiting friends or family, and there's plenty to choose from. Get things started with some oyster shooters, then try the Tar Pit with poached eggs and lemon-dijon hollandaise with gravy and tasso on a buttermilk biscuit. Phew!
The Bacon and Oyster Benedict is another popular dish, and you can't miss the Patagonian Red Shrimp Enchiladas with crema, salsa verde, and guajillo mole. Choose from the small yet expertly curated cocktail list, with offerings such as the House Bloody Mary; Blueberry Tea with Grand Marnier, Amaretto, and Earl Grey; or the Woolly Bugger, a refreshing gin cocktail with finocchieto, lemon, grapefruit, soda, pamplemousse liquor, and fennel.