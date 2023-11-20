The Flavorful Pepper Gordon Ramsay Uses To Season Roast Chicken

When seeking invaluable cooking tips, many home cooks look to celebrity chef, restauranteur, and television superstar Gordon Ramsay. Some of Ramsay's sage cooking advice includes cutting bell peppers facing downward on a cutting board while steering clear of the seeds for clean slender slices; ripening your fruit super fast by placing the fruit and a banana in a brown paper bag stored in a dim area; and covering your fingertips with fresh lemon juice to rid them of peppery stings. Here's another cooking tip you may want to use from Ramsay. When it comes to his signature roast chicken, he uses a very distinctive spice to season his bird.

As Ramsay demonstrated on TikTok, while he coats his chicken in egg as he prepares to roast it, he also sprinkles the raw meat with Szechuan pepper (also known as Sichuan pepper). This ancient Chinese spice has a slightly fruity taste, and when the pepper enters your mouth, it creates a prickly, desensitizing feeling on your tongue. Author Harold McGee writes (via Red House Spice) that Szechuan peppers "produce a strange, tingling, buzzing, numbing sensation that is something like the effect of carbonated drinks or of a mild electric current." This unique pepper that essentially zaps your mouth is fascinating.