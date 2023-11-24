Totally Elevate Hot Chocolate With Frozen Cool Whip

On any cold, rainy, or snowy day, you can curl up on the couch by the fireplace all by your lonesome with a warm blanket, a good book, and a nice cup of hot chocolate. However, during the holidays, you're likely to have some folks over to join you during those blustery days, which means that you might want to make some cups of hot chocolate that are festive and fun for your holiday guests. Of course, you can use many tasty ingredients to make your hot chocolate even richer, but how about using a delicious ingredient to dress up your hot chocolate for a merry presentation?

If you were thinking of holiday-themed mug sleeves to outfit the cups for your hot chocolate, that's a great guess, but the idea here is to make the inside of the cups look a little more jolly — and much more welcoming. You can do this by simply using cookie cutters to fashion frozen Cool Whip into fun holiday figures that will float like marshmallows in your drinks. Now you've got an enriching ingredient in your hot cocoa that's also packing some fun holiday spirit. Want to try your hand at making these cute little floaters? Thankfully, the process is simple and easy.