12 Of The Most Interesting Salt Facts

Salt is a common mineral found everywhere, from seawater and caves, to our tears. It's so readily available that we sometimes forget how important it is to the way we cook, eat, and taste food. Every time you pick up a pinch of salt between your fingers, you hold a decisive power over the final direction, the grand finale of your meal. Move a few inches north, and it's inedible, but get it just right and you've discovered a way to connect all independent ingredients and make them dance to the same tune.

With its firm ability to put everything where it belongs, salt plays a monumental role in the science of flavor. But saying that's all there is to it would be an understatement. The deeper you dive, the more fascinating the relationship between food and salt becomes. To show that, we've put together a list of some of the most fascinating facts about salt. From why the size and shape of the salt crystal define its saltiness to how it's used to make ice cream freeze, there's plenty to learn.