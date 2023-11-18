The Difference Between Diver And Day Boat Scallops

Buying seafood can be mystifying. Labels like wild-caught or farm-raised, unstandardized color-codes and systems designed to indicate sustainability can all make a basic shopping trip into a head-scratching endeavor, even if you think you know exactly what you want. Within a single category, like scallops, you'll find a whole range of different varieties. One question that may arise is the difference between day-boat and diver scallops — which you may also hear referred to as "draggers" and "divers" for short. Believe it or not, the answer is exactly as you might suspect. Day-boat scallops have been harvested from a boat that "drags" or dredges for scallops along the coast within the course of a single day, while divers are literally scooped up by hand.

Given the labor intensiveness of the latter practice, these water-born gems tend to be pricier than their boat-harvested brethren, but there are arguably many benefits to further substantiate the price tag. Particularly if you're concerned about greener cuisine, the diver method is a low-intervention process that's less disruptive for the ecosystem and thus superior from an environmental perspective. From a quality perspective, diver scallops also tend to be larger than day-boat, and in better shape as the harvester can be more discerning and gentler with their selections.

In terms of timing and terroir, diving for scallops takes place between December and April during the winter season in New Hampshire and Maine, while dragging is a year-round effort in federally regulated waters.