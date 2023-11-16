Costco Shoppers Should Skip The Hot Sauce Gift Set For Real Spice Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're the type who likes drowning your food in hot sauce, chances are Costco's hot sauce gift set caught your attention. The product consists of 12 hot sauce varieties, each supposedly having a different flavor. However, judging by the comments on a Costco subreddit, that doesn't seem to be the case. "They all have a cheap Tabasco taste. Definitely a little variance between but they all have a low quality taste to them," one customer wrote. Other shoppers on that thread shared the same sentiment, and another complained that the flavor was very vinegary.

Interestingly enough, the reviews on Amazon and Walmart tell a different story. The rating on both sites is over four stars. However, while many customers report being pleased with the variety, the majority of them shared that they did not actually try the sauces firsthand but instead gave them as gifts. Contrary to what these reviews suggest, true hot sauce fans probably wouldn't be too impressed by this gift set.