Is There A Difference Between Spatchcocking A Turkey Vs A Chicken?

When it comes to Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, the turkey is the star of the show — sorry chicken stans. But, that doesn't mean turkey can't learn a few things from its poultry cousin when it comes to preparation and overall presentation. For instance, have you tried spatchcocking your turkey?

If you're already familiar with how to spatchcock a chicken, the process is exactly the same when spatchcocking a turkey or any other bird. Spatchcocking involves removing the backbone of the bird and presenting it with both sides laying flat symmetrically. The actual process for both birds is the same, so don't expect any surprises in that regard. However, spatchcocking a turkey may be more challenging than a chicken due to the size difference. Chickens are smaller, more delicate animals that require less effort to prepare. In comparison, turkeys are often much larger and have heavier meat and bigger bones. While there are smaller turkeys out there, most turkeys tend to weigh in the 15 to 20-pound range. That's good for feeding a large family, but it also means that spatchcocking your turkey may not be as simple as a chicken.