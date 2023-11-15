What Is Apple Stock And How Do You Use It?

A stock is the concentrated liquid produced from simmering various foods in water. This intensely flavorful and versatile ingredient is at the core of so many dishes, from soups to stews to sauces and more. And while typically, this refers to vegetables like mushrooms or tomatoes, or proteins like beef or chicken (for stock, that means the bones, while broths simmer the meat), it's possible to make these near-magical elixirs from fruit, too, and an apple stock is one very delicious and surprising example.

Another French term for stock is fond, meaning "foundation," so it's no surprise that these super adaptable liquids are the basis upon which so many meals are built. Use apple stock in place of water for cooking rice or beans, pasta or other grains. Keep it on hand to add moisture to braised pork, chicken, or beef, or use in place of water or other broth to create a creamy soup like a seasonally inspired butternut squash and pear bisque.

Stocks are ideal for rejuvenating leftovers, or as a cooking liquid when sauteing or stir-frying, too, so this apple version presents opportunities to add autumnal essence in a ton of applications. It's even possible to turn stock into a glace by further reducing the finished stock by about ¾ for a thicker version that more closely resembles a syrup (with none of the added sugar) that can be added to cocktails in place of simple syrup or drizzled over a glazed pork chop instead of maple.