What Is An Egg Topper And How Do You Use One?

Who doesn't love a soft-boiled egg in the morning? This delightfully creamy and nutritious breakfast staple is a convenient choice for your morning meal. However, things quickly become less convenient when you are tasked with removing the shell. This is where an egg topper can help. Egg toppers are specialized kitchen tools designed to neatly remove the top of an eggshell, particularly when dealing with soft-boiled eggs. The precision of an egg topper allows for a clean cut, ensuring that no shell fragments mix with your egg, which is a common mishap when using knives or other implements not meant for the task.

Constructed from high-quality materials such as stainless steel, egg toppers are durable and safe, eliminating the risk of injury that might come from attempting to de-shell with a knife. Two main varieties are available: traditional and vibrational, each celebrated for their ease of use. A simple squeeze of a scissor-like handle or a pull of a metal plunger is all that it takes to neatly snip the top off, revealing the soft, creamy center of your morning egg.