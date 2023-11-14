Elevate Your Tuna Melt With The Spicy Goodness Of Kimchi

Approximately 4000 years ago, the gift of kimchi was born into the culinary world. Its ancient history makes a captivating tale, but its future is as intriguing. This ingredient is commonly mixed, garnished, boiled, or incorporated into Korean cuisine, exquisitely adding spice, crunch, and the glorious taste of umami. While canned tuna and kimchi are an iconic pairing in traditional Korean cooking, there are innovative ways these ingredients have captured people's attention. We're talking about the kimchi tuna melt.

Think about it this way: A solid tuna salad is nothing without some tangy fermented ingredient, such as pickles. Kimchi is an extension of this concept. Picture your favorite tuna salad with a spicy crunch, gooey melted cheddar, and two crusty pieces of bread. It's utter comfort sandwich perfection.

No prior preparation is required, as kimchi can be easily layered on one piece of bread before the tuna salad is lovingly smothered over the top. Of course, if you plan to use chunky tuna pieces, you may wish to finely chop the kimchi to lend a more dynamic texture contrast. Becoming familiar with canned tuna varieties can be exceptionally useful, especially in this circumstance. Let the kimchi tuna melt dreams begin.