Ginger Ale Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Tender Stewed Beef

Ginger ale is a fizzy, slightly sharp beverage that's perfect for mixing a refreshing drink, soothing a stomach ache, and apparently, concocting some delicious stewed beef. Yes, that's right, ginger ale could be your next favorite beef stew ingredient. You may have heard of Coca-Cola chicken before or perhaps other dishes that feature soda as an ingredient for adding flavor and a hint of fizz. But if you've never used a splash of potent ginger ale to soften your beef up for low-and-slow cooking, you don't know what you're missing.

While using soda in a beef stew dish might sound like a recipe for a sugary disaster, when the beverage is combined with the juices from the beef (along with a few other savory additions, such as cream of mushroom soup or garlic and soy sauce), that bubbly soda transforms into a glaze of subtly sweet, slightly effervescent, deeply delicious stewing liquid. You'll be shocked at how tasty and simple it is to concoct a tender stew using just a cup of ginger ale.