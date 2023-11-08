TGI Fridays Is Ringing In The Holidays With A Whopping 14 New Cocktails

This holiday season, TGI Fridays is setting the festive bar high (no pun intended) by launching a whopping 14 new cocktails. The restaurant is no stranger to holiday-themed cocktails, as 2021 saw the release of four seasonally-inspired concoctions. Yet the leap to 14 demonstrates the chain's new vision, as the brand expands its focus from casual dining to a more bar-like atmosphere, a nod to Friday's roots as a single's bar.

The festive menu is vast in terms of flavors and appearance, from fruity concoctions like the Triple Berry Sleigh Ride Shooter and Blackberry Long Island Iced Tea to the bold green Spruced Up Spritz. Although this latter cocktail may resemble the Grinch, its blend of Hendrick's Gin, La Marca Prosecco, seltzer, and Midori may very well dispel any holiday grumpiness. There's also a chilled selection of cocktails that capture the essence of the festive spirit with a twist, such as Peppermint Christmas in Jalisco, which includes Patron Silver, or Skrewed Up S'mores, a playful mix of chocolate liqueur and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

If you have a favorite cocktail for the holiday season, it might be worth considering whether any of these draws your festive attention.