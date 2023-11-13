Polish Gzik Is The Ultimate Way To Amp Up Cottage Cheese With Barely Any Ingredients

As Kim Severson explains in her New York Times recipe for gzik, not all cottage cheese is created equal when used as a replacement for twarog. To get as close as possible to gzik's smooth texture, she recommends mashing up small-curd cottage cheese with a fork and adding a dollop of Greek yogurt or sour cream for extra creaminess. Once the base is ready, all that's left to do is add finely chopped radishes and chives, plus salt and pepper to taste. Some recipes call for chopped cucumber and fresh herbs as well.

With such few ingredients, gzik might sound like a mild spread. On the contrary, the spiciness of the radishes and the onion-y flavor and aroma of the chives lend plenty of character to plain cottage cheese. And if you choose to add yogurt or sour cream, you'll get the added bonus of extra tang.

It's worth it to whip up a quick bowl of gzik even if you're just making breakfast for yourself. You don't need a whole lot of its respective ingredients to make enough for a single serving, so it's a great way to make the most of that awkwardly small amount of cottage cheese left in the tub.