Pavochon Is The Puerto Rican Turkey Dish That's A Staple Of Thanksgiving

Puerto Rico might still be waiting on statehood, but that doesn't stop Thanksgiving dinner from being served just the same. Rather, Boricuas have put their own spin on the holiday meal by combining traditional mainland fare with their island specialties. Yucca, plantains, and roasted pig are common dishes, along with rice and beans or rice and pigeon peas. But the star of Puerto Rican Thanksgiving is undoubtedly pavochón. The customary main course is a turkey that's prepared much in the same way as a roasted young pig — hence its name is a combination of turkey (pavo) and suckling pig (lechón).

The specific ingredients in pavochón may vary from family to family and recipe to recipe, but ultimately it is a well-seasoned bird that is more reminiscent of pork than the standard U.S. style turkey. Additionally, it is often stuffed with mofongo — which is made from plantains and chicharrones — instead of the usual dressing.