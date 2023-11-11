A Thanksgiving Fruit Salad Is The Bright Fresh Dessert Your Guests Will Love

If there's one holiday in the United States known for its focus on food, it's Thanksgiving — the day in which many people show their thanks via a banquet-style meal. But, that traditional Thanksgiving meal can seem a bit much at times with an assortment of casseroles, pies, and of course turkey. Even many of the vegetables served like corn, potatoes, and peas contain starch. Consider lighting the load by serving a Thanksgiving rendition of fruit salad. Your guests and their stomachs may thank you.

Fruit salad can be a palate cleanser, a side item if you don't mind mixing savory with sweet, and even a dessert — replacing that apple or pecan pie. With such versatility, a Thanksgiving fruit salad can be a conversation starter for all those distant relatives who come to visit. If turkey purists would forgive us, the fruit salad can even be the centerpiece at the table if you prefer, making for an alternative take on the holiday.

Due to the increased carbs and sugars, many people experience a post-Thanksgiving meal grogginess. This is only worsened if all of your sides are full of starches. For that reason, fruit salad can be the break that your taste buds need before diving back into more dressing.