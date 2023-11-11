What Is Kentucky Pulled Cream Candy And How Is It Made?

There's more to Kentucky than just horse races and fried chicken. If you've never had the opportunity to try Kentucky-pulled cream candy, then you're missing out. The candy's creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture has made it one of the state's tasty secrets. Cream candy, also known as pull candy, shares some outward similarities with taffy, but the two candies' textures are completely different.

The actual ingredients in traditional cream candy are pretty basic. You may already have them in your fridge and pantry without needing to go to the store. All you will need are sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream. When combined with boiling water, you'll get a pretty solid mixture. The reason that this sweet is sometimes mistaken for taffy comes down to the way it's made. It's called pull candy for a reason. To loosen the candy mixture's thick texture, you'll need to pull it into strings, forming a long rope. From there, you'll slice the candy into smaller portions.

Throw the candy into the fridge to chill overnight, and it should be ready to eat the next day. That's assuming of course that you haven't made any mistakes along the way.