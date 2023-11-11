What Is Kentucky Pulled Cream Candy And How Is It Made?
There's more to Kentucky than just horse races and fried chicken. If you've never had the opportunity to try Kentucky-pulled cream candy, then you're missing out. The candy's creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture has made it one of the state's tasty secrets. Cream candy, also known as pull candy, shares some outward similarities with taffy, but the two candies' textures are completely different.
The actual ingredients in traditional cream candy are pretty basic. You may already have them in your fridge and pantry without needing to go to the store. All you will need are sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream. When combined with boiling water, you'll get a pretty solid mixture. The reason that this sweet is sometimes mistaken for taffy comes down to the way it's made. It's called pull candy for a reason. To loosen the candy mixture's thick texture, you'll need to pull it into strings, forming a long rope. From there, you'll slice the candy into smaller portions.
Throw the candy into the fridge to chill overnight, and it should be ready to eat the next day. That's assuming of course that you haven't made any mistakes along the way.
Mistakes to avoid when making cream candy
Don't let the simplicity fool you. Cream candy can be easy to make but difficult to master. For one, all that pulling can be physically tiresome. For that reason, you may want to consider getting some help when making the candy. By having an extra set of hands, you'll be able to pull it quicker than you would have otherwise. Alternatively, you can also purchase a metal hook to make the task easier. The metal hook hangs on the wall and gives you a point to pull the candy from. It simplifies the job.
Likewise, if you don't have any heavy cream, then you can alternatively substitute milk into the recipe instead. Since milk contains less fat than heavy cream, incorporate some melted butter as well to get a similar consistency. It's also very important to get the mixture to the right temperature, allowing all the ingredients to combine. So you may want to consider using a candy thermometer to make sure you're getting an accurate read. However, you may need to recalibrate the thermometer before using it. If you don't feel like making the candy, then you can always buy it from its home state.
History of the candy in Kentucky
If you're dying to try cream candy, then you can order some online, but it will set you back about $20. It has become something of a tradition in Kentucky for many families, and recipes stretch back to the 1800s. Family recipes appeared in cookbooks towards the end of the 19th Century, but in particular, the popularity of the candy is thanks to a few candy makers in the state.
In particular, the treat seemed to gain more popularity in the 1900s thanks to Rebecca Ruth Candies, which was started by Rebecca Gooch and Ruth Hanly Booe. The former teachers perfected the art of cream candy. But, fellow candy maker Ruth Hunt brought it to new heights with her take on the recipe — Blue Monday. This candy was dipped in chocolate, giving it another dimension. Maxine Blakeman also joined the candy industry in the 1960s after some urging from her friend — Colonel Harlan Sanders himself.
Blakeman added her version into the mix. All three versions of the recipe became popular in the state, so if you're trying one of their recipes or putting your own spin on the sugary creation, consider cream candy a Kentucky tradition.