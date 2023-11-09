The Best Way To Store Candied Bacon To Keep It Fresh
Candied bacon, with its irresistible blend of sweetness and smoke, has captured the taste buds of food enthusiasts everywhere. First gaining popularity in Washington, D.C., candied bacon has quickly evolved from a gourmet whisper to a culinary trendsetter. Yet, the alluring crunch and flavor of candied bacon are ephemeral without proper care. The secret to prolonging the life of these golden, sugary strips lies in proper storage.
The best practice for storing candied bacon is to keep it in the refrigerator. Before storing, let the caramelized bacon cool to room temperature. This helps keep condensation at bay when the meat is stored in the fridge, ensuring your delectable bacon stays crisp and delicious. Once cooled, store your strips in an airtight container. Your bacon should last for up to four days when kept like this. When ready to reheat, place the bacon on a microwave-safe plate and microwave for around 20 seconds.
Candied bacon holds up well in the freezer
When four days just won't cut it, freezing your candied bacon is an effective way to extend its shelf life to three months or longer. Immediately after cooling, wrap portions in plastic wrap and then in foil, ensuring a tight seal. The inner layer of plastic wrap will help keep your bacon moist, while the aluminum foil will help protect against freezer burn. For even longer storage and to maximize your freezer space, consider using a vacuum sealer, or if you don't own a machine, there are a couple of effective methods to perform a successful DIY vacuum seal.
Now, for those who prefer their candied bacon ready for a quick sprinkle on salads or omelets, processing it into bacon bits before storage is the move. Post-candying and cooling, a quick chop or pulse in the food processor turns your bacon into ready-to-go gold. Spread out the bacon bits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, ensure that they are not touching, and freeze until solid. Once frozen, transfer the bits into an airtight container or freezer bag, portioning them as desired. This method keeps the bits separate and ready to use in a pinch.
There are so many ways to use candied bacon
Candied bacon isn't just a standalone treat; it's a versatile ingredient that you can utilize to instantly improve many savory dishes by adding a pop of sweet and salty goodness. Crumble it over your avocado toast for a smoky-sweet crunch, or weave it into a lunchtime BLT for an elevated twist on the classic. In salads, it pairs brilliantly with crisp greens and sharp vinaigrettes, offering an unexpected burst of flavor that will have dinner guests asking for your secret.
On the sweeter side, candied bacon is the plot twist your desserts deserve. It's the secret sparkle atop a sundae, the unexpected crunch in your cookies, and the talk of the party when it crowns your homemade vanilla sugar doughnuts. Even in the realm of cocktails, a strip of candied bacon can be the star garnish in a bourbon-based drink or a playful addition to a classic Bloody Mary. Candied bacon is that special something that leaves everyone craving more. When stored properly, there is no reason why it can't always be within reach for use in your next mealtime masterpiece.