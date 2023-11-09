The Best Way To Store Candied Bacon To Keep It Fresh

Candied bacon, with its irresistible blend of sweetness and smoke, has captured the taste buds of food enthusiasts everywhere. First gaining popularity in Washington, D.C., candied bacon has quickly evolved from a gourmet whisper to a culinary trendsetter. Yet, the alluring crunch and flavor of candied bacon are ephemeral without proper care. The secret to prolonging the life of these golden, sugary strips lies in proper storage.

The best practice for storing candied bacon is to keep it in the refrigerator. Before storing, let the caramelized bacon cool to room temperature. This helps keep condensation at bay when the meat is stored in the fridge, ensuring your delectable bacon stays crisp and delicious. Once cooled, store your strips in an airtight container. Your bacon should last for up to four days when kept like this. When ready to reheat, place the bacon on a microwave-safe plate and microwave for around 20 seconds.