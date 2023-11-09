Beets Are The Seasonal Twist Your Fall Burgers Need

We often think of hamburgers as summer cookout food, but there's no reason why you can't eat them any time of year. However, if you're going to make them in the fall, why not add an autumnal feel by tossing in some extra seasonal ingredients such as beets?

Beets have an earthy flavor with a touch of bitterness that pairs well with all the other typical fixings in your hamburgers. Plus, they have a vibrant red hue that's evocative of the autumn leaves, which will make your plate look even more festive.

Now, there are a couple of different ways that you can add the flavor of beets to your burgers. While all of them incorporate this veggie into your meal to some degree, each one has a slightly different taste. Knowing these methods will allow you to mix things up when making this seasonal twist on an all-American backyard classic.