Add Carrots To Your Gnocchi For An Added Pop Of Fall Color

If you're a pasta lover, then you've probably eaten gnocchi before. This small, tube-shaped pasta with ridges on the back is typically made from flour, eggs, and mashed potatoes. It also sometimes has cheese in the mix to add flavor. Gnocchi is a highly versatile pasta that can be paired with different toppings to achieve the exact taste you desire.

Besides the flavor, you can also play around with the color of your gnocchi. To celebrate autumn, why not add a pop of vibrant orange color? You can do this by adding carrots to your gnocchi dough so that when it cooks, you get a fall-toned dish that looks extra festive.

To implement this trick, you need to know how to add the carrots to your dough. And, of course, it also pays to know what sauces to pair with the dish to bring out their flavor. Here's what we recommend.