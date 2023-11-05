Jimmy John's Pickle Jimmy Chips Review: We Tried These New Chips And Suggest You Grab 'Em While They Last

What is a sandwich without pickles? If you ask me, I'd say not much of a sandwich. There's just something special about a pickle's crunch and sourness that's even better when slathered in condiments, toppings, and piled on top of meats and cheeses. The fine folks at Jimmy John's understand the magic of the pickle and offer it on the side as a spear, half, or as a whole. Ahead of National Pickle Day 2023, the chain is now dusting up its signature Jimmy Chips with a new, pickle-flavored chip.

In a statement (via Inspire Brands) Jimmy John's Director of Culinary Innovation Dustin Hilinski said: "This year, we wanted to take it up a notch and give guests something they've been asking for, a dill-flavored chip, which led us to develop the new Pickle Jimmy Chips — a combination of two of our fan-favorite items — JJ's pickles and Jimmy Chips — into one satisfyingly salty bite for National Pickle Day."

While National Pickle Day lands on November 14, Jimmy John's is kicking off the taste celebration early — and for a limited time only — with its new Pickle Jimmy Chips. I didn't want to wait to taste these chips for myself and headed straight to our local Jimmy John's for a taste. Here for you, is my chew and review!