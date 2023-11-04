Tanqueray And Ketel One Pre-Mixed Cocktails Review: We Tried These New Ready-To-Serve Drinks And They Are Surprisingly Good

As a cocktail drinker, I often find myself reaching toward my liquor cabinet to make something simple before realizing I don't have the ingredients required for my intended nightcap. Having a bar stacked with bitters, vermouths, and liqueurs can be expensive and is usually acquired over years of one-off purchases. However, if you want a cocktail at home without all the fuss, the Cocktail Collection has your back once again this winter with its pre-mixed cocktails.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council, pre-mixed and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails grew from making up 8% of the liquor market in 2021, to 13% in 2022. That jump indicates an increased public interest in this type of beverage and that's where the Cocktail Collection comes in. Joining the existing lineup of Bulleit Manhattan and Bulleit Old Fashioned, are three brand-new ready-to-drink bottles of some of the world's most classic cocktails. I was lucky enough to get to sample the Kettle One Cosmopolitan, the Kettle One Espresso Martini, and Tanqueray Negroni to give my thoughts on each of the line's new 21+ products.