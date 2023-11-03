The Fun Way To Use Up All That Leftover Halloween Gummy Candy

It can be easy to buy way too much Halloween candy. And who can blame you? The last thing you want to do is run out of treats while the neighborhood kids are still pounding the pavement in their super cute costumes. With the trick-or-treaters gone until next year, you might wonder what to do with all that leftover candy. As tempting as it can be to just veg out in front of the TV with a bowl of sweets in your lap, getting creative can be a lot more fun. And while you could use up all the mini-chocolate bars as bricks for a twist on the classic gingerbread house, what about those gummies? Well, they'll make the perfect fishbowl scene.

Gather the gummy bears, worms, Swedish fish, and any other gelatinous treats left over, and let the fun begin. If you've got any Nerds or other gravel-shaped candy, be sure to put it to use as well. Just a heads up, though, you will need a decorative fish bowl and some blue Jell-O (or plain gelatin and blue food coloring) to complete this candy scene, so a trip to the store might be in order. But that's okay; it will totally be worth it.