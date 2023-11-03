The Fun Way To Use Up All That Leftover Halloween Gummy Candy
It can be easy to buy way too much Halloween candy. And who can blame you? The last thing you want to do is run out of treats while the neighborhood kids are still pounding the pavement in their super cute costumes. With the trick-or-treaters gone until next year, you might wonder what to do with all that leftover candy. As tempting as it can be to just veg out in front of the TV with a bowl of sweets in your lap, getting creative can be a lot more fun. And while you could use up all the mini-chocolate bars as bricks for a twist on the classic gingerbread house, what about those gummies? Well, they'll make the perfect fishbowl scene.
Gather the gummy bears, worms, Swedish fish, and any other gelatinous treats left over, and let the fun begin. If you've got any Nerds or other gravel-shaped candy, be sure to put it to use as well. Just a heads up, though, you will need a decorative fish bowl and some blue Jell-O (or plain gelatin and blue food coloring) to complete this candy scene, so a trip to the store might be in order. But that's okay; it will totally be worth it.
Adult-only fish bowls
There are two ways to make this amusing aquarium scene: With or without alcohol. Yes, that's right! It's perfectly acceptable to make a giant Jell-O shot in a fish bowl and decorate it with your leftover Halloween candy. And why not? There's nothing wrong with being a kid at heart while enjoying the perks of being a grown-up. In that case, you'll want to prepare the blue gelatin just like you would for Jell-O shots — only instead of pouring it into individual little cups to set, you're going to pour it into that decorative fish bowl. Just lay the leftover Nerds down first if you've got them, and wait until the mix has cooled down so that it doesn't melt the candy. They'll make the perfect imitation of aquarium gravel.
Once the Jell-O has partially set, you can begin to decorate your scene. Carefully press the Swedish fish down to the appropriate depths using a skewer. Gummy worms can mimic eels or sea snakes, so why not include them too? Gummy bears should be placed partially in the Jell-O to look like they are swimming. Or get extra creative and use fruit leather (such as Fruit Roll-Ups) to fashion snorkel or scuba equipment for them. You can also make rafts, floaties, or innertubes from leftover candies.
Kid-friendly fish bowls
Alcohol-free fish bowls can be just as fun as the adult kind. You can even turn it into a party activity for a group of kiddos. To do so, skip the single big fish bowl and get a bunch of smaller ones from a dollar store or craft supply shop. You can also use clear cups. Depending on the ages of the children, you might want to do the prep yourself by adding the Nerds and pouring the Jell-O. Once the gelatin has partially set, you can hand them out individually and let the fun begin.
Not only will the kids have a blast making their own aquarium scenes, but watching them unleash their creativity will be a ball for the parents, too. And the fish bowls will make the perfect dessert for the end of the party. If they're not too cute to eat, that is.
Whether kid-friendly or adult-only, Jell-O fishbowls are a great way to use up that leftover Halloween candy. Not only is this project a great way to avoid waste, but it will satisfy your creative side as well. Just don't forget to take plenty of pics!