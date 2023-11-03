Spice Up Your Burger By Adding Chorizo Right Into The Blend

Although hamburger toppings are seemingly endless and easily customizable to personal tastes, the burger patties themselves can be a bit on the bland side. A basic burger recipe requires ground beef, salt, pepper, and not much else. But you don't have to meekly follow along and get stuck with a tasteless burger. You can spice things up by including some chorizo in your burger mix. For those who might be unfamiliar, chorizo is a type of spicy pork sausage that's popular in Mexican and Spanish cuisine. It's known for often having a bit of a kick in the taste department.

There are two main types of chorizo — the Spanish and Mexican varieties. The Spanish version is typically made with smoked sausage seasoned with garlic and pimentón, also called Spanish smoked paprika. The pimentón gives the sausage a bit of a sweet heat, as well as its dark red color. Mexican chorizo, considered to be the spicier of the two varieties, is made with raw pork flavored with chile peppers and vinegar for taste. Within these two categories are myriad variations so there's room for experimentation for you to find your perfect blend.

Whatever type of chorizo you choose, the sausage should add attention-getting flavor and spice to an otherwise bland burger patty. Likewise, the ground beef can act as a way to cool some of the chorizo's heat for a more balanced flavor profile overall.