How Exactly Are Those Trendy Croissant Cubes Made?

Even if you've never made them from scratch, it's readily apparent how the classic croissant gets its shape. Considering a lot of people actually eat their croissants by unraveling the layers as they go, it's easy to see that the dough is rolled up onto itself (a process called lamination). When it comes to those trendy croissant cubes, on the other hand, how they're made is more of a mystery. Even though they taste identical to regular croissants, and the dough is just as flaky and delicious, they take on a perfect, cubical shape.

While turning croissant dough into a cube seems like it would be extra complicated, the truth is it isn't too different from the traditional method of making croissants. The recipe is the same, but instead of rolling up the dough, it's simply cut into squares and then stacked until the layers form a cube. To help the dough keep its shape in the oven, it gets baked in a straight-sided pan. You can also achieve similar results by letting unbaked croissants proof in a cube-shaped pan and then baking them in that same pan.