The Olive Garden Employee Who Will Make You Think Twice About Ordering Soda

Olive Garden, known for its bottomless breadsticks and pasta bowls, has struck a chord with consumers as America's leading Italian chain. However, a TikToker, who claims to have worked at one of the chain's locations for over ten years, casts a dark cloud over what goes on in the kitchen. You may never look at your soda the same way again.

The TikToker @spookyshanny shared several unsavory details about unsanitary conditions. For example, the TikToker claimed that the chain's bottomless salads attracted all kinds of creepy crawlies, including spiders and caterpillars. This Olive Garden, in particular, seemed to have a problem with insects and other small creatures, as they also revealed that they constantly battled slugs when getting diners' drinks. They said, "We actually had to knock slugs off before we filled up sodas, and our managers just said there was nothing we could really do about it." (via Newsweek)

The situation doesn't seem to be an isolated incident. In 2015, a Thought Catalog writer recounted discovering, to their horror, several cockroaches in the drink machine at a restaurant in New York. It makes a certain amount of sense. Sodas are high in sugar, which can attract insects, but is it a sign of an industry-wide problem?