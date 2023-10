Biscotti's Cookie Cousin Is The Perfect Make-Ahead Holiday Bake

Cavallucci cookies have a long history of being convenient and shelf-stable. During the 16th century, people making long journeys by horse would often bring them along their travels because of how well they held up, hence the name "horsemen's cookies." As long as you keep them in an airtight container, cavallucci cookies can stay fresh for up to three weeks at room temperature, which means you can make them ahead of your Christmas parties and cookie swaps without them going stale.

Cavallucci cookie dough can also be stored longer than other types of cookie dough. While most homemade cookie dough typically lasts up to five days in the fridge or six to 12 months in the freezer, it's risky to save it any longer because of the eggs. Cavallucci, on the other hand, is made primarily of flour and sugar syrup or honey. Therefore, if you make the dough well before you plan to bake it, you don't have to worry about any eggs spoiling, and you can enjoy your cavallucci whenever you want.