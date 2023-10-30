Biscotti's Cookie Cousin Is The Perfect Make-Ahead Holiday Bake

Traditions during the holiday season vary from culture to culture, but there's one that seems to be universal: baking cookies. The reason the shared tradition exists, historian Frederick Opie, Ph.D., explains to Martha Stewart, is that holidays are universally associated with gift-giving and hosting gatherings. Cookies have long been considered the perfect food to share with others, which is why they're seen as such a festive treat.

In Austria, for example, Linzer cookies are often made during the holidays, while gingerbread cookies are more common in America. In Italy, on the other hand, biscotti is perhaps the most well-known holiday cookie. Another type of Italian cookie is also worth making this season, called cavallucci. Translating roughly to "horsemen's cookies" in Italian, cavallucci cookies have been a Christmas staple in the Tuscany region since the Renaissance. In this day and age, they're also an easy treat to make ahead during the busy holiday season.