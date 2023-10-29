Use Up That Leftover Wine And Cook Your Eggs Right In Some Booze

If you have leftover wine from your latest dinner party and can't bear to waste it, consider using it for something else, such as a post-night-out breakfast featuring poached eggs. Yes, you read that right — you should be poaching your eggs in wine. The eggs will take on subtle wine flavors and a purplish hue, and the leftover wine can still be used for other culinary purposes. It's a deceptively simple technique that's sure to wow your brunch guests.

Any dry, red wine will suffice, so don't fret about the quality or the notion of boiling a $40 bottle of your favorite red — just avoid using preservative- and sweetener-loaded cooking wine products. You can simply boil your chosen wine and poach your eggs as you normally would, or enhance the dish by adding a few of your favorite aromatics. Serve the poached eggs over buttered toast or an English muffin to complete the dish.

Want to take it a step further? Try creating a sauce from the poaching wine by adding some aromatics and a bit of stock — any kind will do — for an eggy take on boeuf bourguignon. This addition will not only enrich the dish but also make it a showstopper for either brunch or dinner.