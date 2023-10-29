What Makes Chinese Egg Noodles Unique?

Chinese noodles have a rich history that dates back more than 4,000 years. Not only are they a staple of the Chinese diet, but they're also associated with longevity. Although they fall into the same category as bread and pasta, those containing eggs boast high amounts of protein, vitamin D, and vitamin E. On top of that, they come in thousands of varieties, depending on their composition, shape, and preparation method.

With their chewy texture, egg noodles are typically used in soups and stir-fry dishes. They can be thin or thick, flat or round, and have a richer flavor than wheat noodles. For example, Hong Kong egg noodles are very thin, with a slightly sweet flavor and silky texture. They're usually boiled for one or two minutes and then stir-fried along with other ingredients, such as shrimp, onions, chives, and beans. Once cooked, they have a smoky flavor and crispy texture that leave you craving more.

By comparison, wonton noodles are thicker and wider, but you can cut them thinner if desired. Some varieties may contain tapioca starch, which contributes to their chewy consistency. Mak An Kee, a popular wonton noodle restaurant in Hong Kong, makes the noodles with kansui to give them an al-dente feel. This alkaline solution enhances their color and flavor and is the secret ingredient that makes ramen noodles so good.