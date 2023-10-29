Ropa Vieja: What Makes The Cuban Meat Stew Unique?

Cuban cuisine is famous for its flavorful mixture of traditional Spanish dishes with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. While most people have enjoyed a really good Cuban sandwich before, that's definitely not where the country's cuisine ends and there are plenty of other traditional Cuban dishes you need to try before you die. A great place to start when exploring the island nation's cuisine is with a delicious ropa vieja — Cuba's national dish. Ropa vieja, literally "old clothes" in Spanish, is a type of stew that is traditionally made with tomato gravy and flank steak that is shredded to look like pieces of old cloth.

But don't let the unappetizing name fool you, this isn't any regular old stew. In fact, ropa vieja is quite different from a classic English stew or German goulash because of its punchy bright flavors and the way it is served. Also, while both of those European stews are often made with beef, ropa vieja can be made with many types of meats, including beef, pork, lamb, or chicken.