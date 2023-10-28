Here's Why Cake Forks Have Those Mysterious Notches

The fork: A seemingly simple instrument with a complex rulebook. For a utensil to be classified as a fork, it must have between two and four prongs, also known as tines. There are over 35 types of forks that all have very specific uses, from a thinly shaped salad fork to a fork specifically for fondue. One of the forks you might think is chipped and broken is actually the cake fork. Also known as a pastry fork, this interesting gadget has three prongs, with a wider third prong and a notch on the outermost one. Unsurprisingly, not many know what exactly this chipped fork is used for.

The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum reported that the invention of the pastry fork dates back to 1892 and was created by African-American inventor, Anna M. Mangin. Back then, she invented it with the intent to easily mix dough, pie crusts, and even beat eggs without getting sticky ingredients all over her hands. Over time, the pastry fork continues to be used as a baking tool, as well as a handy way to enjoy various pastries. According to Taste of Home, pastry forks are supposed to do the work of both a fork and a knife. With the wider tine on one side, you can more easily cut into pastries without dirtying another utensil and save your energy for enjoying your dessert. The notch on the outer tine may look like a mistake, but it is purposely designed that way to provide an easier cut into desserts.