Completely Transform Your Hot Chocolate, Dalgona Style

During the COVID-19 pandemic, videos by TikTokers making something called Dalgona coffee were particularly popular (although the drink had been around for quite some time before that). This fluffy beverage involves whipping up instant coffee with water and sugar to make an oh-so-soft, cloud-like foam that is then poured on top of milk. The result is a drink that not only tastes great but looks cool, too.

Now, while you can continue enjoying Dalgona coffee, why not try a twist and make Dalgona-style hot chocolate too? This delicious drink, like its coffee counterpart, consists of an airy whipped topping over milk. However, instead of tasting like strong coffee, the whipped foam and the drink in general has a chocolatey flavor to it.

To try Dalgona hot cocoa for yourself, you'll need to know what ingredients go into it. Plus, there are a few slight variations between it and the coffee recipe, which will make all the difference in frothing up the chocolatey treat.