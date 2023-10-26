Channel Taco Tuesday With Next-Level Nacho Burgers

A standard hamburger normally includes toppings like ketchup, tomatoes, and lettuce. And, while you can still add these to your nacho burger, the key here is to add some other ingredients that really pick up on those Mexican-inspired flavors. Firstly, of course, you'll want to add some tortilla chips for a bit of crunch and to bring the nacho theme home.

From there, you can play around with sauces. For instance, instead of sticking to classic mustard and mayo, try adding in a bit of guacamole. You can even bring in jalapeños if you want to spice up your guac and add a new dimension. Or, chuck in some pico de gallo, which is a salsa you'll often find used in Mexican cuisine. Another trick is to use nacho cheese sauce instead of standard cheddar on top of your burger. The ooey-gooey addition will really give your burger flavors that are reminiscent of a bowl of nachos.

Other toppings you can pile onto your nacho burger include refried beans, sour cream, or corn. The sky's the limit when it comes to crafting a delicious and decadent burger with Mexican flair.