Liven Up A Dull Salad By Adding Pomegranate Seeds
A deliciously crisp, crunchy salad is sure to hit the spot no matter the season, but what you choose to chop and combine in your salad bowl may vary depending on the time of year. Caprese salads with heirloom tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, or lush leafy mixes with juicy strawberries are served all summer long, while a green salad with asparagus is the perfect way to welcome spring. Salads aren't just for the sunny days, however; in the fall and wintertime, salad recipes become hearty and full of texture with fruits and veggies like broccoli, kale, and even pomegranates.
The next time you're looking to add a bit of crunch to your salad, put down the bag of croutons and reach for a pomegranate instead. The seeds from this unique fruit make for a great salad topping that adds a bite of acidity and texture that your salad may be in desperate need of, but just beware of stained fingers!
Perfect for when your salad could use a bit more texture
Building the perfect salad is about more than just chopping up some lettuce and drizzling dressing on top. Important components like texture, crunch, and a balance of sweet and salty flavors are all crucial elements to consider when preparing the dish. Pomegranate seeds are an especially ideal addition because they check off so many essential components in one flavor-packed bite. Adding fruit to a salad can be a wonderful pop of flavor, especially when you consider all the incredible possibilities you can experience when you extend your imagination beyond the comfort of a traditional Caesar.
In particular, pomegranate seeds provide a level of tartness that can elevate the entire dish, not to mention the interesting texture that comes from the crunchy bits. A quick pomegranate and herb salad with crumbled feta and balsamic vinaigrette is a match made in heaven and it's so easy to throw together. If you need an even heartier option, swap out greens for quinoa and top with pomegranate seeds. Or, you can experiment with more fall flavors by adding roasted pumpkin and pomegranate to an arugula salad. If you're wondering how to elevate your tried and true dish, don't underestimate what a sweet, crunchy handful of these fruity morsels can do.
Tricks to working with pomegranate seeds
Not only are pomegranate seeds incredibly delicious in salads, but many dieticians recommend enjoying them on a regular basis as a good source of fiber and vitamins A and K. According to UCLA Health, the juice of the fruit also contains anti-inflammatory properties that may promote proper gut health and could fight off infections.
And while cutting into a pomegranate might seem overwhelming at first, TikTok has ideas for easy ways to remove the seeds from a pomegranate without a huge mess. Begin by slicing around the stem of the fruit (like carving the top of a pumpkin before it becomes a jack-o-lantern); then, after the top layer of skin is removed, cut along the "natural pattern" revealed in the inside of the pomegranate.
Next, give the sliced fruit an ice bath, which helps to separate the seeds from the skin, then remove the seeds from each section with a wooden spoon until all have fallen into the ice water. While this technique seems time consuming, these few extra steps ensure a ton of intact seeds ready to sprinkle on all your favorite salads and other recipes.