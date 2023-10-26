Liven Up A Dull Salad By Adding Pomegranate Seeds

A deliciously crisp, crunchy salad is sure to hit the spot no matter the season, but what you choose to chop and combine in your salad bowl may vary depending on the time of year. Caprese salads with heirloom tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, or lush leafy mixes with juicy strawberries are served all summer long, while a green salad with asparagus is the perfect way to welcome spring. Salads aren't just for the sunny days, however; in the fall and wintertime, salad recipes become hearty and full of texture with fruits and veggies like broccoli, kale, and even pomegranates.

The next time you're looking to add a bit of crunch to your salad, put down the bag of croutons and reach for a pomegranate instead. The seeds from this unique fruit make for a great salad topping that adds a bite of acidity and texture that your salad may be in desperate need of, but just beware of stained fingers!