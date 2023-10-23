What Is Bouncy Meatball Soup And How Did It Get Its Name?

Meatballs are a staple part of cuisines from Italy to East Asia, and their flavorings, texture, and taste vary somewhat, mirroring local ingredients and traditions. China, in particular, is a meatball hub of interest, and while you may have come across lion head meatballs before, bouncy meatball soup is as intriguing and enticing as its name.

Inside a bowl of this local specialty from Chaoshan are deliciously textured beef meatballs cooked and served in beef broth and seasoned with sesame oil, white pepper powder, and chopped celery. The name "bouncy meatball soup" isn't derived from its ability to make you jumpy, rather it stems from the finished springy texture of the meatballs. In fact, in Xing Ye's movie "God of Cookery," these meatballs are even used as ping pong balls.

Although this may slightly exaggerate the springiness of the balls, it's generally believed that if one were to take one of the meatballs from the soup and drop it on the table, it would bounce. This distinctive texture is achieved by pounding the meat by hand, in a process that a machine cannot properly imitate. It's what makes this soup very special indeed.