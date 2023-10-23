The Clever Tip That Guarantees A Tender And Juicy Roasted Chicken

Roasting a whole chicken is a fantastic way to get a lot of bang for your buck. Not only is it cheaper per pound than buying just the breasts, but it can easily make more than one meal. And, when all the meat has been picked off the bone, it's perfect for making broth or stock too. That's not to mention the delicious aroma that fills your kitchen long before it's done cooking. But if you've ever had the misfortune of pulling a whole fryer from the oven only to cut into dry breasts, you might be wondering what you did wrong. Luckily, there is an easy fix for next time. You've just got to flip that bird upside down. This way, its fluids will drip into the bottom of the roasting pan as it cooks.

Unfortunately, if the breasts are on top, the liquids are draining away from them and they're apt to dry out. This clever tip will allow the white meat — which is notorious for drying out the fastest — to cook in its own juices. By doing so, the most sought-after part of the chicken will remain plenty moist. And the meat will also stay nice and tender as it cooks, which is all thanks to those same juices.