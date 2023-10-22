Here's The Lowdown On The Turkeys Receiving A Pardon From Biden This Thanksgiving 2023

Every Thanksgiving, Americans eat approximately 46 million turkeys as part of their Thanksgiving traditions (per the University of Illinois). And for the 76th year, the President of the United States will engage in a White House Thanksgiving tradition: He will pardon two turkeys, saving them from the table. In 2023, the two lucky birds are from Jennie-O Turkey Store, a Hormel subsidiary out of Willmar, Minnesota (via Hormel Foods).

These two turkeys were hatched in July and raised among a Jennie-O flock. They were presented to the public during the opening day of the state's biggest event of the year, the Minnesota State Fair. The two will travel from central Minnesota to Washington, D.C. via a private coach, according to the Jennie-O Brands president, Steve Lykken. They will then walk the red carpet to their pre-ceremony accommodations at the Willard InterContinental.

These Minnesotan turkeys will mark the fifteenth year the Willard has hosted the turkeys getting the presidential pardon. The Willard puts down a layer of plastic over the carpet and then covers it in wood chips, adjusts the temperature, and makes their feathered guests feel as comfortable as possible before their big day.