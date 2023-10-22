11 SmartSweets Candies, Ranked

Most confectioners lay the sugar on mighty thick, both on the inside and out of candies. However, Candy lover Tara Bosch wanted to reduce the sugar put into candy and subsequently taken in by the body while somehow keeping her sweet tooth intact. Her solution was SmartSweets, a candy business with a mission to try and change both the industry and the health of eaters.

After recipe testing with gummy bears in her own kitchen, Bosch launched SmartSweets in Canada in 2016. Today, the brand has 11 different varieties of candies to choose from, that range from gummies to licorice, suckers and even caramels. These neat treats have up to 92% less sugar in a 50-gram bag than their sugar-laden counterparts, making them perfect for children and those who are kids at heart.

The fine folks at SmartSweets sent us samples of all its intelligent candies to indulge in and perhaps not feel too guilty about polishing off the bag. Are these sweets even better than the real thing? Here is our definitive ranking of how they stacked up.