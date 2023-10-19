Aldi Employees Are Always On The Ball, But Are They Allowed To Take Tips?

Besides its weekly deals and budget-saving prices, Aldi has also garnered a reputation in the grocery industry for its quick checkouts and speedy cashiers. The grocery chain likes to pride itself on efficiency. Additionally, Aldi also has employees who deliver groceries via curbside delivery, making it unnecessary to even step foot inside the store. With so many of Aldi's employees always on the ball, you may be wondering if you're allowed to give them a tip for their service. Sadly, no, the chain does not allow tips.

According to Aldi's website, the chain asks customers not to tip its employees. It states, "We appreciate the gesture, but please do not tip ALDI Curbside Shoppers. Tips are not accepted."

Likewise, a Redditor who claimed to be an Aldi employee explained their perspective, writing simply, "We cannot accept tips." Instead, the Redditor suggested there were other ways to make their jobs easier, writing, "Maybe try not to make a mess as you shop. Can't say how many times I've found spilt [sic] berries or other items that are just left laying there and stomped on by non caring [sic] customer feet or rolled over by carts." While this is a sound piece of advice, there actually is one exception to the rule no-tip rule.