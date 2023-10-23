Take Your Salad To The Next Level With Cornbread Croutons

Salad just isn't as appetizing without a handful of something crunchy and crisp on top, like nuts, seeds, raw veggies, or the ever-classic crouton. Croutons make popular additions because they add that much-needed variety in texture to otherwise ho-hum salads. They also bring a buttery, seasoned taste to greens that may be in need of a flavor boost. Whipping croutons up at home is simple, as they can be made with just about any leftover bread — and the more flavorful the bread, the more flavorful the crouton. A perfect example of this is cornbread. Walking the line between savory and sweet, this Southern favorite can be cubed, oiled, and baked golden brown for a crunchy topping that'll elevate even the simplest salads.

Cornbread is typically made with plenty of butter (and sometimes even bacon fat), which packs in extra flavor and ensures a perfectly browned and toasty finished product. If you have anything left in the skillet or the pan after making it, don't let it go stale — transform it into a salad topping.