The Trick For Extra Rich And Creamy Broccoli Soup

When the days get shorter and the sweaters come out, it's soup season. With so many soups to choose from, you could fill your lunch bowl with a different recipe every day throughout the cold seasons. There are some flavors that might be worth repeating, however, such as creamy broccoli soup. Panera arguably built its bread bowl empire one ladleful of broccoli soup at a time, and whether you add cheese or not, it's a soup that's satisfying.

Classic broccoli soup recipes typically call for a lot of cream, which loads the soup with fat, cholesterol, and calories. There's another way to achieve creaminess, however. Instead of leaning on dairy to make a creamy broccoli soup, thicken the soup with an easy base of a little bit of fat mixed with flour. When you add the broth and heat everything up, the mixture makes a thick, silky texture.

If you're trying to keep your soups vegan, or you just want to make a rich-tasting soup that's on the lighter side, take a page from French cooking and thicken your broccoli soup with roux.