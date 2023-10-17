8 Cheeses You Should Be Using In Your Lasagna, And 8 You Might Want To Leave Out

Over time, lasagna has taken a fair share of recipe attempts ranging from trend-setting to downright outrageous (Italians are known to overreact). But one thing that has always kept every lasagna together (quite literally) is the soft, melting sea of cheese with the crispy bits on the top. If not for the cheese, lasagna, or "lagana," as it was called back in Roman times, would be a dull casserole dish nobody talks about. We could say the same of the lasagna made with the wrong type of cheese — make this mistake, and you'll be remembered as someone to never accept an invitation for a lasagna dinner from.

Whether you want to make classic Italian lasagna or fiddle with your own version, you have to start with base cheese that serves as an undertone to the complex, more nuanced flavors in your lasagna. Once you have that, you can play with the more pronounced cheeses that will define the final character of your dish. The key to great lasagna cheese is its ability to melt, flavor, and final texture (when baked).

With those qualities in mind, we've scoured the cheese aisle and scrutinized each wheel and block, seeking the cheeses that will take your lasagna to the next level and those that won't. In this guide, we'll explain how every cheese can make or break your lasagna and what other ingredients to tag along with them.