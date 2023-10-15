Why Does Aldi Close So Early?

If you've ever visited Aldi early in the morning or late at night, you probably frustratingly encounter a closed sign at the front of the store. It would seem in the grocery world that Aldi is neither an early bird nor a night owl. The store both opens late and closes early.

Depending on your store's location, Aldi either opens at 8:30 or 9 a.m. and some locations open earlier on select days. This was a COVID-19 pandemic change that carried over, allowing at-risk customers to shop at times when the store isn't expected to be as busy. As for closing, these times vary as well. Some Aldis through the United States, including those in California, close at 9 p.m. However, 8 p.m. seems more common, especially on the East Coast in states like New York. You'll come across some stores that close at varying times between 7 and 9 p.m., which seems to be the latest that Aldi stays open in many locations.

There's a simple reason why Aldi closes so early. It's all to do with saving operation costs, which helps ensure the grocery chain keeps things cheap. Keeping things lean allows the grocery chain to save money.