What Does Green Tea Chocolate Really Taste Like?

Unheard chocolate flavors can be a journey into the unknown. It can be an exciting, floral adventure, as it was with lavender and chocolate, or it can be a fairly unusual road trip: Anyone remember when Heinz released Tomato Ketchup Truffles for Valentine's Day? Not every chocolate taste is built to shock, as demonstrated with green tea chocolate; some flavors are crafted to melt gracefully in all the right places.

One bite and the flavors of green tea chocolate wonderfully unravel to present a rich taste that touches on herbal, grassy matcha against a sweeter, creamy backdrop. While a range of green tea chocolates is available, the notable similarity between all of them is the balance between bitter tea and sweet chocolate. Yet another contributing factor to taste is texture. Some variations will resemble the classic thin chocolate block while other green tea chocolate is traditionally presented in a thick cube that's velvety and smooth.

To truly explain how these two robust ingredients unite to form such an incredible taste, it's best to delve deeper into their flavor profiles and forms.