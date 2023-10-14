Can You Really Make Meatloaf In The Microwave?

Microwaves aren't just for heating leftovers. They're also perfectly good cooking appliances in their own right. Whether you're working with a limited kitchen or you need to cook something in a hurry, sometimes making meals in your microwave is the ideal choice. And there are plenty of recipes that will turn out deliciously when given a quick zap. One of those dishes is meatloaf: a simple, no-frills dinner, made even more straightforward by using the microwave.

Just combine the meatloaf ingredients in a microwave-safe pan or dish, cook it on high for 10 to 15 minutes, and drain the grease. The result is meatloaf that's just as moist and tender as if you'd cooked it directly in the oven, with none of the struggle of waiting for the temperature to preheat or getting your kitchen hot. This method is perfect for whipping together a quick weeknight meal — no oven required.